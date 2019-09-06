Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.82, approximately 234,644 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 334,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.22%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

