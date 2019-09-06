Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Sold by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Community Bankers Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 476,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 257,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. now owns 135,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

In other news, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $271,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,908 shares of company stock valued at $14,809 in the last ninety days.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

