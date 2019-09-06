Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $1,412,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,829,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,609,265. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

