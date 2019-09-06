Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Trading Up 5.4%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.15, approximately 719,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,249,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

