Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,970,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

