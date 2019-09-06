CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $214.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $191.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.73. 31,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,546. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $544,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,637.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $61,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,126 shares of company stock worth $11,983,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

