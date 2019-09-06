CLS (LON:CLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a market cap of $996.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. CLS has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Insiders have purchased a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,589,954 over the last three months.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

