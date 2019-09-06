Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.87. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1,469 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 96.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 99.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

