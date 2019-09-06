Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.28. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cloudera shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 13,701,383 shares.

CLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,617 shares of company stock worth $296,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Cloudera by 9.1% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2.9% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.