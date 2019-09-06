Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.08)-(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $187-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.63 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.28–0.24 EPS.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 8,516,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,033,047. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

In other Cloudera news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,617 shares of company stock worth $296,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.