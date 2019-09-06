Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of CLDR opened at $8.28 on Friday. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Cloudera news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,617 shares of company stock worth $296,583. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,290 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,507.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 11,796.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,983,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

