Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $1,137,432.32 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.04. 860,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,100. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 75.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Clorox by 209.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

