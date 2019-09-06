Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $1,137,432.32 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CLX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.04. 860,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,100. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
