Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Leonard Simpson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CZNC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $289.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CZNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.