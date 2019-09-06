Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,142,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

