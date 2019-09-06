Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
PM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 6,129,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.
In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
