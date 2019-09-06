Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 6,129,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

