Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,622,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 155,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 141,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 90,208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,475,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

