Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cigna by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Cigna by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

