CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.69% from the company’s previous close.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

FQVLF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,953. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

