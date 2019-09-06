Chegg’s (CHGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We believe this looks like a solid TAM expanding acquisition that targets learners outside of a formal and traditional education setting. The world appears to be moving in this direction.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 40,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,367. Chegg has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 306,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $261,886.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 323,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,114 shares of company stock worth $47,708,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its position in Chegg by 100.0% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

