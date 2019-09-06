Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.15, 3,421,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,776,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Specifically, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 158,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $6,807,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,924,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $8,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,130,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,708,823. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

