Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHEF. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

