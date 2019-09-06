Chardan Capital Analysts Give Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) a $150.00 Price Target

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned a $150.00 target price by Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 370.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann raised Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

RGNX stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a current ratio of 14.58.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $742,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,916,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $264,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,800. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regenxbio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

