CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.99

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 327510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of $176.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

