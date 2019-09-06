Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Up 2.1%

Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95, 120 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNXF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

