CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBL. BTIG Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of CBL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 2,750,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $156.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Equities analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 627,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 219,676 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 548,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 933,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

