Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities cut Capstone Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cormark decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.35 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of CS remained flat at $C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,313. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$151.55 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,705,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$848,578.50.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

