Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 7% Higher

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.30, 4,752,392 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,866,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,981,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Capri by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,056,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,333,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

