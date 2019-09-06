Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $16.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of RC opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $649.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

