Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) a $166.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 price objective on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $148.60. 1,265,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,674.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,915 shares of company stock worth $53,065,001. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 966.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 174.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

