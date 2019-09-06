Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) a $35.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,360. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 212,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

