Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.14. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 41.47%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 735,301 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $19,347,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,795,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 452,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 917,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 390,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

