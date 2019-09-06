Canada Energy Partners (CVE:CE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Canada Energy Partners Inc. (CVE:CE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $904,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Canada Energy Partners Company Profile (CVE:CE)

Canada Energy Partners Inc operates as an independent natural gas exploration and development company. It primarily focuses on resource opportunities in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

