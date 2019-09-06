Canaccord Genuity Boosts Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target to GBX 104

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 104 ($1.36) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.91. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

