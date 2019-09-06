Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 3.1%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s share price was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $8.01, approximately 16,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,166,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 43,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $345,311.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,204 shares in the company, valued at $398,720.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 434,622 shares of company stock worth $3,375,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Camping World by 52,007.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.