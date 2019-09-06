Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $131,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,720.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 452,148 shares of company stock worth $3,506,492. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Camping World by 52,007.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 738,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $705.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

