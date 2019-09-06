Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.25. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 6,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Caldwell Partners International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

