Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of +20% to $2.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 44,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $4,341,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,001,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

