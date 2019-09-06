Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Shares Down 25%

Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 57,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 67,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC)

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cadillac Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadillac Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.