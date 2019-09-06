Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Price Tops $34.55

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be bought for about $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

