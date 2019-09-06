Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02, approximately 14,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

