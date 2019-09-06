Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

BG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,872. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 756.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Bunge by 333.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bunge by 8,370.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

