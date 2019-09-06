Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy Sells 4,704 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $65,997.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael W. Mccurdy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $38,326.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 230,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

