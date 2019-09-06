Brokerages Set SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT at $13.00

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,803,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 223,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 220,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

