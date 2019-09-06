Brokerages Set Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Price Target at GBX 83.50

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

SAGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.45. The company has a market cap of $457.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14.

In other news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel bought 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

