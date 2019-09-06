Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $583.17

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $583.17.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $14,316,033. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $505.26. The company had a trading volume of 418,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.48. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

