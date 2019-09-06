Brokerages Set $7.30 Target Price for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CooTek (Cayman)’s rating score has declined by 42.9% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 176 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $6.60 target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

CTK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 60,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. Analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.