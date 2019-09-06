Brokerages Expect One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. One Liberty Properties posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 22.49%.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

