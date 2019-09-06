Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

JEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

JEC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,737. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,600,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

