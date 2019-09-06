Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.29 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce $28.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $111.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.35 million to $112.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $118.18 million to $124.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,903. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

