Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

EVOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,557. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

